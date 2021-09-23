For XP Inc. [XP], Analyst sees a rise to $43. What next?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] traded at a high on 09/22/21, posting a 1.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $46.36. The company report on September 9, 2021 that XP Inc. Partners With Virgo in Order to Enhance Small and Medium Companies’ Access to Capital Markets.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced the acquisition of a minority stake in Virgo, a financial solutions and capital markets services company. The transaction will allow Virgo to accelerate its plan to build the largest capital markets access marketplace for small and medium size companies and projects in Brazil. Virgo also intends to use the proceeds for team hiring, technology investments and the development of new products and solutions.

For Pedro Mesquita, Head of Investment Banking at XP, the investment will enhance small and medium companies’ access to the capital markets. “There is a strong movement – with a significant contribution from XP Inc. – of mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity issuance from companies of different sizes all over Brazil. With this deal, we expect to accelerate this movement,” he commented.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2084395 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XP Inc. stands at 3.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.96%.

The market cap for XP stock reached $26.54 billion, with 559.06 million shares outstanding and 148.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 2084395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XP Inc. [XP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $53.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has XP stock performed recently?

XP Inc. [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, XP shares gained by 2.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.24 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.46, while it was recorded at 45.33 for the last single week of trading, and 42.60 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for XP Inc. [XP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 5.11%.

Insider trade positions for XP Inc. [XP]

There are presently around $8,176 million, or 49.50% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 46,202,650, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 47.82% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 23,217,953 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in XP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $810.95 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -2.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

82 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 13,619,497 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 13,757,938 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 148,986,722 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,364,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,520,859 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,399,535 shares during the same period.