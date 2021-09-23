For Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD], Analyst sees a rise to $145. What next?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE: LSPD] traded at a high on 09/22/21, posting a 1.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $124.41. The company report on September 9, 2021 that CEO’s of lululemon, ESE Entertainment, Lightspeed Commerce and AI/ML Innovations Discuss New Megatrends in E-Sports, HealthTech, E-Commerce, & Wellness Powering Revenue Growth.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), AI/ML Innovations (OTC: AIMLF) (CSE: AIML), ESE Entertainment (OTC: ENTEF) (TSX.V: ESE) and Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1611449 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stands at 3.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.05%.

The market cap for LSPD stock reached $22.40 billion, with 130.88 million shares outstanding and 128.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 925.93K shares, LSPD reached a trading volume of 1611449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]?

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock. On February 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LSPD shares from 90 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for LSPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 58.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25.

How has LSPD stock performed recently?

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, LSPD shares gained by 28.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 308.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LSPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.69 for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.23, while it was recorded at 123.25 for the last single week of trading, and 77.02 for the last 200 days.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.56 and a Gross Margin at +40.21. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -56.05.

Return on Total Capital for LSPD is now -10.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.87. Additionally, LSPD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD] managed to generate an average of -$91,278 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Insider trade positions for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [LSPD]

There are presently around $8,891 million, or 56.37% of LSPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LSPD stocks are: CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC with ownership of 24,286,220, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.18% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,861,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $853.61 million in LSPD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $305.92 million in LSPD stock with ownership of nearly 22.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. [NYSE:LSPD] by around 10,289,462 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,801,870 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 52,372,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,463,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LSPD stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,477,467 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,435,255 shares during the same period.