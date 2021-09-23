For Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE: LICY] closed the trading session at $10.20 on 09/22/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.97, while the highest price level was $10.54. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter 2021.

– Rochester Hub and Arizona Spoke Continue to be on Track –.

– Li-Cycle will Add a Fourth Spoke in Alabama to Meet Demand; Pace of New Battery Mega-factory Deployment Far Exceeding Expectations –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.54 percent and weekly performance of 14.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 633.24K shares, LICY reached to a volume of 2050325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LICY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 477.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

LICY stock trade performance evaluation

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.86. With this latest performance, LICY shares gained by 16.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.97% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.62 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.42, while it was recorded at 9.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.72 for the last 200 days.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $150 million, or 11.10% of LICY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LICY stocks are: UBS OCONNOR LLC with ownership of 2,549,352, which is approximately 20.058% of the company’s market cap and around 31.57% of the total institutional ownership; PARK WEST ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,320,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.47 million in LICY stocks shares; and AROSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $12.83 million in LICY stock with ownership of nearly 16.166% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE:LICY] by around 4,498,951 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,170,931 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,063,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,733,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LICY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,353,644 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,095,317 shares during the same period.