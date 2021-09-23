For Guess’ Inc. [GES], Analyst sees a rise to $33. What next?

Guess’ Inc. [NYSE: GES] gained 0.51% on the last trading session, reaching $21.86 price per share at the time. The company report on September 18, 2021 that Guess?, Inc. Announces Participation at the Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference.

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) announced that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. Pacific Time. The Company will be represented at the conference by Carlos Alberini, Chief Executive Officer, Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, and Fabrice Benarouche, VP, Finance and Investor Relations.

The fireside chat will also be available via live webcast. Interested parties can access the live webcast at investors.guess.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the conference.

Guess’ Inc. represents 64.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.41 billion with the latest information. GES stock price has been found in the range of $21.75 to $22.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 799.88K shares, GES reached a trading volume of 1132522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Guess’ Inc. [GES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GES shares is $35.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GES stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Guess’ Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $18 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Guess’ Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $14, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on GES stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guess’ Inc. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for GES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for GES in the course of the last twelve months was 9.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for GES stock

Guess’ Inc. [GES] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, GES shares dropped by -7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for Guess’ Inc. [GES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.59, while it was recorded at 21.70 for the last single week of trading, and 24.63 for the last 200 days.

Guess’ Inc. [GES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guess’ Inc. [GES] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.76 and a Gross Margin at +36.81. Guess’ Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.34.

Return on Total Capital for GES is now 0.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Guess’ Inc. [GES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 230.17. Additionally, GES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 182.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guess’ Inc. [GES] managed to generate an average of -$7,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Guess’ Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Guess’ Inc. [GES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Guess’ Inc. go to 4.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Guess’ Inc. [GES]

There are presently around $929 million, or 66.80% of GES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GES stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,354,291, which is approximately -0.716% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 5,150,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.59 million in GES stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $92.84 million in GES stock with ownership of nearly 2.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guess’ Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Guess’ Inc. [NYSE:GES] by around 5,355,753 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 5,740,766 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 31,417,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,514,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GES stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,112,534 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 522,320 shares during the same period.