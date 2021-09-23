For APA Corporation [APA], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.19% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.42%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that APA Corporation Increases Cash Dividend on Common Shares.

The board of directors of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) has declared a regular cash dividend on the company’s common shares, increasing the quarterly dividend rate to 6.25 cents per share, up from 2.5 cents per share.

The dividend on APA common shares is payable Nov. 22, 2021, to stockholders of record on Oct. 22, 2021. On an annualized basis, the dividend increases to 25 cents per share, up 150% from the previous annualized level of 10 cents per share.

Over the last 12 months, APA stock rose by 64.38%. The one-year APA Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.84. The average equity rating for APA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.74 billion, with 378.00 million shares outstanding and 376.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.35M shares, APA stock reached a trading volume of 16224789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $27.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $38, while Johnson Rice kept a Buy rating on APA stock. On June 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for APA shares from 20 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

APA Stock Performance Analysis:

APA Corporation [APA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 16.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.56 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.55, while it was recorded at 19.69 for the last single week of trading, and 18.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into APA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.46 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.58.

Return on Total Capital for APA is now 0.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -601.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.50. Additionally, APA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 122.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APA Corporation [APA] managed to generate an average of -$2,139,085 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

APA Corporation [APA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,285 million, or 85.80% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,277,939, which is approximately 3.726% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,938,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $521.87 million in APA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $504.05 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly -0.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 34,554,573 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 36,459,199 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 241,349,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 312,363,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,962,712 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,548,280 shares during the same period.