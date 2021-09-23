For Angi Inc. [ANGI], Analyst sees a drop to $14. What next?

Angi Inc. [NASDAQ: ANGI] gained 2.70% or 0.32 points to close at $12.19 with a heavy trading volume of 1606139 shares. The company report on September 21, 2021 that 2021 Skilled Trades in America: From Great Resignation to Great Opportunity.

Angi Releases 2nd Annual Skilled Trades in America Report.

While U.S. workers express discontent in their jobs and careers leading to what is now called “The Great Resignation,” there is one industry that stands apart: the skilled home trades. According to Angi’s second annual Skilled Trades in America Report, job satisfaction in the skilled trades remains remarkably high, with 83% of tradespeople satisfied in their choice of work. However, despite high job satisfaction, high pay and high levels of entrepreneurship, the skilled trades face a worsening labor shortage, and over three-quarters of tradespeople (77%) view it as a problem that has gotten worse over the last year.

It opened the trading session at $12.01, the shares rose to $12.24 and dropped to $11.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ANGI points out that the company has recorded -11.41% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, ANGI reached to a volume of 1606139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Angi Inc. [ANGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANGI shares is $15.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Angi Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $15 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Angi Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $15, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on ANGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Angi Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANGI in the course of the last twelve months was 111.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for ANGI stock

Angi Inc. [ANGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, ANGI shares gained by 17.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.72 for Angi Inc. [ANGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.13, while it was recorded at 12.11 for the last single week of trading, and 13.41 for the last 200 days.

Angi Inc. [ANGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Angi Inc. [ANGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.43 and a Gross Margin at +81.69. Angi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Total Capital for ANGI is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Angi Inc. [ANGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.36. Additionally, ANGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Angi Inc. [ANGI] managed to generate an average of -$1,232 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Angi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Angi Inc. [ANGI]

There are presently around $825 million, or 93.80% of ANGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANGI stocks are: PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS /CA with ownership of 11,453,616, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN ADVISORY INC, holding 8,892,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.4 million in ANGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $78.26 million in ANGI stock with ownership of nearly -2.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Angi Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Angi Inc. [NASDAQ:ANGI] by around 5,845,106 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 6,331,006 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 55,465,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,641,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANGI stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 459,717 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,777,638 shares during the same period.