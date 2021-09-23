Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] is -30.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX: EQX] jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.14 at the close of the session, up 1.42%. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Equinox Gold Announces Positive Pre-Feasibility Study for Aurizona Expansion and 73% Increase to Mineral Reserves.

Peak Annual Production over 160,000 oz of GoldAverage Annual Production of 137,000 oz for 11 Years.

all dollar figures in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Equinox Gold Corp. stock is now -30.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EQX Stock saw the intraday high of $7.29 and lowest of $7.07 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.07, which means current price is +21.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, EQX reached a trading volume of 1332594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72.

How has EQX stock performed recently?

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 10.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.72, while it was recorded at 7.09 for the last single week of trading, and 8.39 for the last 200 days.

Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Equinox Gold Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Equinox Gold Corp. [EQX]

There are presently around $624 million, or 41.10% of EQX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 33,119,322, which is approximately 20.555% of the company’s market cap and around 12.76% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,387,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.75 million in EQX stocks shares; and SPROTT INC., currently with $32.99 million in EQX stock with ownership of nearly 534.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Equinox Gold Corp. [AMEX:EQX] by around 21,895,354 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 3,460,987 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 62,028,797 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,385,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,426,375 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 415,381 shares during the same period.