Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] is -65.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENSC] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.48 during the day while it closed the day at $4.31. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Ensysce Biosciences Announces Treatment of First Cohort for Subjects in Clinical Study of its Next Generation Opioid, PF614.

Company Commences Second Study of Trypsin Activated Abuse Protected (TAAP) Opioid, PF614, on September 7, 2021.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENSC, OTC: ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company with proprietary technology platforms to reduce the economic and social burden of prescription drug abuse and overdose, announced that it has enrolled the first cohort of subjects in a clinical study PF614-102 entitled “A Phase 1b, Randomized, 2-Part Single-Center Study to Evaluate the Pharmacokinetics and Safety of Multiple-Ascending Oral Doses of PF614 and the Food Effect and Bioavailability/Bioequivalence of Single Oral Doses of PF614 Relative to OxyContin in Healthy Adult Subjects.” The study is being conducted by Matthew Johnston, MD, PRA Health Sciences, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 40.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENSC stock has declined by -70.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -72.07% and lost -65.34% year-on date.

The market cap for ENSC stock reached $105.94 million, with 6.22 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, ENSC reached a trading volume of 2948959 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ENSC stock trade performance evaluation

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.39. With this latest performance, ENSC shares gained by 36.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.63, while it was recorded at 3.60 for the last single week of trading, and 11.05 for the last 200 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 14.50% of ENSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSC stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,462,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, holding 57,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.25 million in ENSC stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $5000.0 in ENSC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENSC] by around 1,212 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 4,644 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,515,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,521,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,212 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 128 shares during the same period.