Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] is -25.40% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: CRSR] price surged by 0.15 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Ultra-Light & Wireless to Cut Through the Competition – Introducing the CORSAIR SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS Gaming Mouse.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) (“CORSAIR”), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, announced the new SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS gaming mouse, the latest addition to the CHAMPION SERIES family of products built for competition and tested by top esports professionals. Joining the multi-award winning SABRE RGB PRO launched earlier in 2021, the SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS combines an incredibly lightweight, ergonomic design and esports-ready performance with high-performance wireless speed via SLIPSTREAM WIRELESS technology. Delivering lightning-fast inputs and the extraordinary accuracy top players demand, SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS will have you playing at the top of your game.

Weighing in at an extremely light 79g, the SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS supports the rapid movements and lightning-quick reflexes needed to prevail during competition. The SABRE RGB PRO WIRELESS is built with the feedback of leading esports pros from teams such as Team Secret, Vitality, and Envy in mind, with an elegant, no-frills design optimized for gaming performance and an ergonomic shape that suits both claw and palm grips.

A sum of 1014632 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.93M shares. Corsair Gaming Inc. shares reached a high of $27.3547 and dropped to a low of $26.95 until finishing in the latest session at $27.02.

The one-year CRSR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.89. The average equity rating for CRSR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSR shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Corsair Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $35 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Corsair Gaming Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $37, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on CRSR stock. On November 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CRSR shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corsair Gaming Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRSR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CRSR Stock Performance Analysis:

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.50. With this latest performance, CRSR shares gained by 3.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.38 for Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.34, while it was recorded at 27.99 for the last single week of trading, and 33.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Corsair Gaming Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.42 and a Gross Margin at +25.58. Corsair Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Total Capital for CRSR is now 21.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.55. Additionally, CRSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] managed to generate an average of $42,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.43.Corsair Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CRSR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRSR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corsair Gaming Inc. go to 6.40%.

Corsair Gaming Inc. [CRSR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $329 million, or 71.00% of CRSR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,648,621, which is approximately 29.569% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,252,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.88 million in CRSR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $31.21 million in CRSR stock with ownership of nearly 62.002% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corsair Gaming Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Corsair Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ:CRSR] by around 4,081,784 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 1,445,005 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 6,637,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,164,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,828,555 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 582,488 shares during the same period.