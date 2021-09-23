Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] is -6.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE: SID] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.40% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.89%. The company report on June 12, 2021 that CSN Announces Settlement of Tender Offer for Any and All 2023 Notes.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (“CSN”) (NYSE: SID) announces that the cash tender offer by its Luxembourg finance subsidiary, CSN Resources S.A. (“CSN Resources”), for any and all of its outstanding 7.625% Senior Unsecured Guaranteed Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”) (144A CUSIP / ISIN 12644VAB4 / US12644VAB45 and Reg S CUSIP / ISIN L21779AC4 / USL21779AC45), fully, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSN, expired on June 8 at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the “Expiration Time”). At the Expiration Time, valid tenders had been received with respect to US$421,058,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes, representing 45.52% of the Notes outstanding.

CSN Resources accepted and made payment for all Notes that at or prior to the Expiration Time were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. Holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Time will receive US$1,038.13 per US$1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date to, but not including, June 11, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, SID stock rose by 79.87%. The one-year Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.77. The average equity rating for SID stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.16 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 655.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.28M shares, SID stock reached a trading volume of 6741604 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SID shares is $6.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SID stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SID in the course of the last twelve months was 3.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

SID Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.89. With this latest performance, SID shares dropped by -18.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.95 for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.58, while it was recorded at 5.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.94 and a Gross Margin at +35.97. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.62.

Return on Total Capital for SID is now 17.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 361.13. Additionally, SID Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 318.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] managed to generate an average of $108,245 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Companhia Siderurgica Nacional’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

SID Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SID. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional go to 3.91%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [SID] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $231 million, or 3.10% of SID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SID stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,560,910, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 54.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,567,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.31 million in SID stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $19.92 million in SID stock with ownership of nearly 29.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional [NYSE:SID] by around 10,618,718 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,743,312 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,254,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,616,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SID stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,179,051 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 5,716,001 shares during the same period.