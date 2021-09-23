Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] is -39.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] gained 1.46% or 0.09 points to close at $6.25 with a heavy trading volume of 4976617 shares. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Coeur to Present at Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series.

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at the Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. (“Renmark”) on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

Registration is available through the following link: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nyse-cde-2021-09-17-110000. Please note, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay will be made available the week of September 20, 2021 on Renmark’s website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.

It opened the trading session at $6.25, the shares rose to $6.465 and dropped to $6.235, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CDE points out that the company has recorded -30.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 4976617 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $10.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDE in the course of the last twelve months was 648.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for CDE stock

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.85. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.56 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.99, while it was recorded at 6.21 for the last single week of trading, and 8.81 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.43 and a Gross Margin at +19.41. Coeur Mining Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.30.

Return on Total Capital for CDE is now 11.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.47. Additionally, CDE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] managed to generate an average of $13,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]

There are presently around $1,034 million, or 71.70% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,587,379, which is approximately 8.876% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,245,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $139.03 million in CDE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $133.62 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -4.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 20,119,073 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 12,154,294 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 133,153,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,427,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,245,075 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,606,413 shares during the same period.