Citigroup lifts StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ: STNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.47%. The company report on September 1, 2021 that STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against StoneCo Ltd. (“StoneCo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: STNE) on behalf of StoneCo stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether StoneCo has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

Over the last 12 months, STNE stock dropped by -23.99%. The average equity rating for STNE stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.23 billion, with 308.16 million shares outstanding and 212.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, STNE stock reached a trading volume of 2299285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]:

Citigroup have made an estimate for StoneCo Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for StoneCo Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on STNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for StoneCo Ltd. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.81.

STNE Stock Performance Analysis:

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, STNE shares dropped by -23.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.24 for StoneCo Ltd. [STNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.39, while it was recorded at 40.70 for the last single week of trading, and 66.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into StoneCo Ltd. Fundamentals:

StoneCo Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

STNE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for StoneCo Ltd. go to 4.11%.

StoneCo Ltd. [STNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,882 million, or 79.40% of STNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNE stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 32,167,372, which is approximately -4.028% of the company’s market cap and around 16.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 28,901,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in STNE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $448.75 million in STNE stock with ownership of nearly -2.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

200 institutional holders increased their position in StoneCo Ltd. [NASDAQ:STNE] by around 21,688,508 shares. Additionally, 156 investors decreased positions by around 23,199,858 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 150,995,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,884,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNE stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,792,407 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,098,677 shares during the same period.