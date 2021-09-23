Citigroup lifts Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE: LBRT] traded at a high on 09/22/21, posting a 0.85 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.64. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Liberty to Participate in Investor Conferences.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT; “Liberty” or the “Company”) announced it will host investor meetings at the following conferences.

Coker & Palmer Energy Bus Tour on September 2.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2006755 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at 4.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.76%.

The market cap for LBRT stock reached $1.99 billion, with 172.52 million shares outstanding and 105.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, LBRT reached a trading volume of 2006755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBRT shares is $13.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $13, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LBRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has LBRT stock performed recently?

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.34. With this latest performance, LBRT shares gained by 6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.51, while it was recorded at 10.63 for the last single week of trading, and 12.06 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.93 and a Gross Margin at -7.48. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.97.

Return on Total Capital for LBRT is now -11.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.39. Additionally, LBRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT] managed to generate an average of -$59,395 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LBRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. go to 15.10%.

Insider trade positions for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [LBRT]

There are presently around $1,018 million, or 53.90% of LBRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBRT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,590,293, which is approximately 42.146% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 13,866,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.54 million in LBRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $100.85 million in LBRT stock with ownership of nearly 20.039% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. [NYSE:LBRT] by around 19,721,841 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 29,714,050 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 46,195,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,631,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBRT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,031,681 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 25,333,677 shares during the same period.