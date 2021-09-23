Citigroup lifts Costamare Inc. [CMRE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Costamare Inc. [NYSE: CMRE] gained 5.45% or 0.81 points to close at $15.68 with a heavy trading volume of 1327039 shares. The company report on August 26, 2021 that Costamare Inc. to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders for 2021.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE), an international owner and provider of containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter, announced that its 2021 annual meeting of the stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held virtually, moving away from an in-person meeting due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As previously announced the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 14:00 hrs Central European Time (15:00 hrs Central European Summer Time). In light of public health concerns regarding COVID-19, the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically.

It opened the trading session at $15.22, the shares rose to $15.91 and dropped to $15.06, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMRE points out that the company has recorded 63.33% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -215.49% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 734.19K shares, CMRE reached to a volume of 1327039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMRE shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Costamare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $6.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Costamare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $7.50, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on CMRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costamare Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

Costamare Inc. [CMRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.08. With this latest performance, CMRE shares gained by 25.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 199.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.38 for Costamare Inc. [CMRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.77, while it was recorded at 15.43 for the last single week of trading, and 10.60 for the last 200 days.

Costamare Inc. [CMRE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costamare Inc. [CMRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.88 and a Gross Margin at +45.97. Costamare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.93.

Return on Total Capital for CMRE is now 6.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costamare Inc. [CMRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.52. Additionally, CMRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costamare Inc. [CMRE] managed to generate an average of $4,921 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Costamare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Costamare Inc. [CMRE]

There are presently around $509 million, or 27.30% of CMRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMRE stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 5,682,983, which is approximately 2.029% of the company’s market cap and around 77.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,869,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44.99 million in CMRE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $37.5 million in CMRE stock with ownership of nearly -6.377% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costamare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Costamare Inc. [NYSE:CMRE] by around 2,681,580 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 3,355,548 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 26,423,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,460,921 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMRE stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 816,865 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 726,161 shares during the same period.