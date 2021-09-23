Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] is 2.99% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] gained 2.05% on the last trading session, reaching $17.93 price per share at the time. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Cinemark to Participate in Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), one of the largest motion picture exhibitors in the world, announced participation at the following virtual institutional investor conference:.

Wednesday, September 22: Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Virtual Investor Conference.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. represents 117.22 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.13 billion with the latest information. CNK stock price has been found in the range of $17.59 to $18.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 2109363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $22.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on CNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.01.

Trading performance analysis for CNK stock

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.44. With this latest performance, CNK shares gained by 14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.54 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.27, while it was recorded at 17.77 for the last single week of trading, and 19.74 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]

There are presently around $1,886 million, or 90.00% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,294,506, which is approximately 24.641% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,371,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.96 million in CNK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $180.07 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 4.543% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 15,177,909 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 17,177,982 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 72,831,932 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,187,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,255,820 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 3,210,743 shares during the same period.