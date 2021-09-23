Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] Stock trading around $77.48 per share: What’s Next?

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] surged by $1.58 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $78.55 during the day while it closed the day at $77.48. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy Announce Results of Early Participation in Private Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) (“Cabot”) and Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC) (“Cimarex”) announced that, in connection with the previously announced offers to eligible holders (as defined herein) to exchange (each an “Exchange Offer” and collectively, the “Exchange Offers”) any and all outstanding notes issued by Cimarex as set forth in the table below (the “Existing Cimarex Notes”) for (1) up to $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes issued by Cabot (the “New Cabot Notes”) and (2) cash, and related consent solicitations by Cimarex (each, a “Consent Solicitation” and, collectively, the “Consent Solicitations”) to adopt certain proposed amendments to each of the indentures governing the Existing Cimarex Notes (the “Proposed Amendments”), as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 21, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”), the following principal amounts of each series of Existing Cimarex Notes have been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn (and consents thereby validly given and not validly revoked):.

Title of Series of Existing Cimarex Notes.

Cimarex Energy Co. stock has also loss -3.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XEC stock has inclined by 10.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.75% and gained 106.56% year-on date.

The market cap for XEC stock reached $7.95 billion, with 100.19 million shares outstanding and 92.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 967.35K shares, XEC reached a trading volume of 1038404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEC shares is $85.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Cimarex Energy Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $71, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Underperform rating on XEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cimarex Energy Co. is set at 2.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for XEC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

XEC stock trade performance evaluation

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, XEC shares gained by 31.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 213.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.93, while it was recorded at 77.23 for the last single week of trading, and 60.67 for the last 200 days.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cimarex Energy Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cimarex Energy Co. go to 73.21%.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,431 million, or 98.40% of XEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,264,481, which is approximately 8.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,953,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $693.69 million in XEC stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $465.28 million in XEC stock with ownership of nearly 87.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC] by around 15,908,959 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 15,737,272 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 64,259,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,905,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEC stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,285,789 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,897,980 shares during the same period.