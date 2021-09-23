Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] Stock trading around $1.03 per share: What’s Next?

Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ: CHEK] traded at a high on 09/22/21, posting a 10.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.03. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Check-Cap Appoints Dr. Hanit Brenner-Lavie as Vice President of Clinical Affairs.

Check-Cap Ltd. (the “Company” or “Check-Cap”) (NASDAQ: CHEK), (NASDAQ: CHEKZ), a clinical stage medical diagnostics company advancing the development of C-Scan®, the first and only patient-friendly, preparation-free screening test to detect polyps before they may transform into colorectal cancer (CRC), announced the appointment of Dr. Hanit Brenner-Lavie as Vice President of Clinical Affairs. Dr. Brenner-Lavie will be responsible for leading the Company’s overall clinical strategy and implementation as well as driving the Company’s clinical direction, including innovation.

“Dr. Brenner-Lavie has a proven track record of clinical strategy development, successful management of clinical trials, engagement with key opinion leaders and study sites as well as FDA submissions. Dr. Brenner-Lavie has extensively collaborated with research and development in addition to marketing and sales functions during the product development process,” said Alex Ovadia, Chief Executive Officer of Check-Cap. “We are delighted to welcome Dr. Brenner-Lavie to the team and to leverage her extensive experience as we prepare for the final stages of C-Scan’s clinical development in the U.S.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1318103 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Check-Cap Ltd. stands at 5.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.53%.

The market cap for CHEK stock reached $101.33 million, with 68.07 million shares outstanding and 63.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, CHEK reached a trading volume of 1318103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]?

Dawson James have made an estimate for Check-Cap Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $5.50 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Check-Cap Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CHEK stock. On September 28, 2017, analysts increased their price target for CHEK shares from 6 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Check-Cap Ltd. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

How has CHEK stock performed recently?

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, CHEK shares gained by 4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 194.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0561, while it was recorded at 0.9839 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3572 for the last 200 days.

Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHEK is now -118.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.38. Additionally, CHEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK] managed to generate an average of -$213,015 per employee.Check-Cap Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Insider trade positions for Check-Cap Ltd. [CHEK]

There are presently around $5 million, or 8.10% of CHEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHEK stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 2,613,750, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.71% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,140,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 million in CHEK stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.51 million in CHEK stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Check-Cap Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Check-Cap Ltd. [NASDAQ:CHEK] by around 4,292,130 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 429,434 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 198,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,920,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHEK stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,274,781 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 209,073 shares during the same period.