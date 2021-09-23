Chardan Capital Markets lifts Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ: SIOX] traded at a high on 09/22/21, posting a 7.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.32. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Sio Gene Therapies Announces Dosing of First GM1 Gangliosidosis Early Infantile (Type I) Patient in Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of AXO-AAV-GM1 Gene Therapy.

– Study has now enrolled a total of nine patients across low-dose and high-dose cohorts- On track to report 12-month topline safety, biomarker, and efficacy data from Type II low-dose AXO-AAV-GM1 cohort in October 2021.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced dosing of the first Type I, or early infantile, patient in the low-dose cohort of its ongoing Phase 1/2 study of AXO-AAV-GM1, its adeno-associated viral vector (AAV)9-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis. No serious adverse events considered by the investigators to be related to AXO-AAV-GM1 have been observed following the administration of GM1 gene therapy, and additional screening and enrollment of Type I patients is ongoing.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1036331 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stands at 6.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.61%.

The market cap for SIOX stock reached $170.75 million, with 72.86 million shares outstanding and 54.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 609.19K shares, SIOX reached a trading volume of 1036331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SIOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, SIOX shares gained by 26.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.26 for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.21 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SIOX is now -41.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.01. Additionally, SIOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX] managed to generate an average of -$772,024 per employee.Sio Gene Therapies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.70 and a Current Ratio set at 15.70.

Insider trade positions for Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [SIOX]

There are presently around $48 million, or 30.40% of SIOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIOX stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,489,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 3,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.96 million in SIOX stocks shares; and CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $6.89 million in SIOX stock with ownership of nearly -6.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. [NASDAQ:SIOX] by around 2,754,507 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,497,725 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 15,378,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,631,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIOX stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 626,693 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,379,460 shares during the same period.