BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] Revenue clocked in at $42.10 million, up 64.47% YTD: What’s Next?

BSQUARE Corporation [NASDAQ: BSQR] gained 4.17% or 0.1 points to close at $2.50 with a heavy trading volume of 4065976 shares. The company report on August 13, 2021 that Bsquare Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue increases quarter over quarter; Expenses remain flat; Company raises additional cash.

Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Revenue was $10.7 million, an increase of 7.0% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Loss from operations was $1.3 million compared to an operating loss of $0.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. Cash decreased $1.1 million from March 31, 2021. EBITDAS, a non-GAAP measure, decreased $0.4 million compared to the first quarter of 2021.

It opened the trading session at $2.63, the shares rose to $2.77 and dropped to $2.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BSQR points out that the company has recorded -28.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -127.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.09M shares, BSQR reached to a volume of 4065976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BSQUARE Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73.

Trading performance analysis for BSQR stock

BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, BSQR shares dropped by -0.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 87.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.67 for BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.00 for the last 200 days.

BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.93 and a Gross Margin at +16.39. BSQUARE Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.01.

Return on Total Capital for BSQR is now -15.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.13. Additionally, BSQR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR] managed to generate an average of -$26,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.08.BSQUARE Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at BSQUARE Corporation [BSQR]

There are presently around $6 million, or 19.30% of BSQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSQR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,012,682, which is approximately 0.084% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 382,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.96 million in BSQR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.7 million in BSQR stock with ownership of nearly -3.919% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BSQUARE Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in BSQUARE Corporation [NASDAQ:BSQR] by around 189,423 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 547,763 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,543,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,280,367 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSQR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 71,164 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 426,626 shares during the same period.