BofA Securities lifts Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.89%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Nektar Announces New Clinical Collaboration with Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. to Combine NKTR-255, a Novel Interleukin-15 Agonist, with Avelumab in the JAVELIN Bladder Medley Study.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) announced it has entered into a new oncology clinical collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc. to evaluate the maintenance regimen of NKTR-255, Nektar’s interleukin-15 (IL-15) receptor agonist, in combination with avelumab, a PD-L1 inhibitor, in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (UC) in the Phase II JAVELIN Bladder Medley study.

NKTR-255 is wholly owned by Nektar and is currently being evaluated in two separate clinical studies in both liquid and solid tumors. The novel IL-15 agonist is designed to activate the IL-15 pathway to expand both natural killer (NK) cells and memory CD8+ T cell populations.1 Avelumab, which is marketed in the U.S. as BAVENCIO®, is co-developed and co-commercialized by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer Inc.

Over the last 12 months, NKTR stock dropped by -10.65%. The average equity rating for NKTR stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.22 billion, with 182.70 million shares outstanding and 182.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 853.59K shares, NKTR stock reached a trading volume of 1052046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $22 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on NKTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52.

NKTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.89. With this latest performance, NKTR shares gained by 26.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.10 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.58, while it was recorded at 16.92 for the last single week of trading, and 18.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nektar Therapeutics Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.45 and a Gross Margin at +81.21. Nektar Therapeutics’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -290.65.

Return on Total Capital for NKTR is now -23.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 29.74. Additionally, NKTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] managed to generate an average of -$618,997 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

NKTR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,995 million, or 92.60% of NKTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 35,658,379, which is approximately 0.59% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,596,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.64 million in NKTR stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $321.49 million in NKTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nektar Therapeutics stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ:NKTR] by around 6,306,631 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 8,048,583 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 154,105,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,461,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKTR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 874,535 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,143,636 shares during the same period.