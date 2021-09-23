Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $25

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] gained 3.99% on the last trading session, reaching $19.28 price per share at the time. The company report on August 5, 2021 that Bloom Energy Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Q2 Revenue of $228.5 million; an increase of 21.6% year-over-year.

Q2 GAAP Gross Margin of 16.3%; Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 18.0%.

Bloom Energy Corporation represents 172.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.25 billion with the latest information. BE stock price has been found in the range of $18.64 to $19.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, BE reached a trading volume of 2656078 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $31.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $19.50 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72.

Trading performance analysis for BE stock

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.10 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.92, while it was recorded at 19.02 for the last single week of trading, and 26.26 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.72 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.84.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,158.75. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 979.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$92,082 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bloom Energy Corporation go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

There are presently around $1,990 million, or 74.50% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 20,929,771, which is approximately 23.004% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,334,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $257.1 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $230.92 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly 3.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bloom Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 20,000,373 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 11,332,942 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 71,869,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,203,019 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,293,189 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,359,223 shares during the same period.