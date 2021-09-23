Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Is Currently 2.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.98% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.44%. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Ballard Announces Launch of FCmove™-HD+.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP0) (TSX: BLDP) announced the launch of the FCmove™-HD+, designed for buses and medium and heavy-duty trucks, and is the latest product in Ballard’s 8th generation heavy duty power module portfolio.

Since 2019, Ballard has been developing a family of FCmove™ products to serve the commercial vehicle market. The new FCmove™-HD+, with a 100kW power output, is smaller, lighter, more efficient, and lower cost than previous generations, and has been designed to improve ease of vehicle integration. With its compact innovative design, it has been engineered for both engine bay and rooftop configurations, enabling optionality in truck and bus applications.

Over the last 12 months, BLDP stock dropped by -2.81%. The one-year Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.92. The average equity rating for BLDP stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.42 billion, with 297.57 million shares outstanding and 241.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, BLDP stock reached a trading volume of 1858198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $22.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.38.

BLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -3.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.73 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.77, while it was recorded at 15.34 for the last single week of trading, and 21.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ballard Power Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.10 and a Current Ratio set at 23.80.

BLDP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,149 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,496,749, which is approximately 5.165% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 4,634,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.07 million in BLDP stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $49.61 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 4.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 18,382,456 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 24,781,752 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 30,738,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,902,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,956,772 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,602,026 shares during the same period.