Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Is Currently -0.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] traded at a low on 09/22/21, posting a -0.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.26. The company report on September 4, 2021 that Albertsons Companies Donates $500,000 to Communities Impacted by Natural Disasters.

Company donation will aid local hunger relief organizations in areas impacted by Hurricane Ida and the California wildfires.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) announced it will donate $500,000 to help provide food to those impacted by Hurricane Ida and the California wildfires. The donation will support local food banks and other hunger relief organizations in providing approximately 2 million meals to affected communities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1065401 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Albertsons Companies Inc. stands at 3.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.33%.

The market cap for ACI stock reached $14.19 billion, with 465.10 million shares outstanding and 237.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, ACI reached a trading volume of 1065401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $26.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $20, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has ACI stock performed recently?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, ACI shares gained by 5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 117.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.08 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.75, while it was recorded at 30.18 for the last single week of trading, and 20.36 for the last 200 days.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to -10.57%.

Insider trade positions for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]

There are presently around $12,956 million, or 59.50% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FEINBERG STEPHEN, holding 151,818,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 billion in ACI stocks shares; and LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, currently with $1.76 billion in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 4.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 14,106,145 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 14,310,939 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 399,750,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,167,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,559,290 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 1,689,469 shares during the same period.