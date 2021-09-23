Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] is 104.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: AEMD] surged by $1.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.9899 during the day while it closed the day at $5.06. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Aethlon Medical to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical technology company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases, announced that it will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The conference is being held virtually from September 13-15, 2021.

Charles J. Fisher, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of Aethlon Medical the conference. The presentation will be available on-demand beginning Monday, September 13 at 7:00 AM EDT at the link below and will be archived for 90 days. It will also be available on the Aethlon website. In addition to the overview presentation, Dr. Fisher will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings at the conference on Monday, September 13.

Aethlon Medical Inc. stock has also gained 51.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AEMD stock has declined by -6.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 164.92% and gained 104.86% year-on date.

The market cap for AEMD stock reached $79.04 million, with 12.83 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 956.35K shares, AEMD reached a trading volume of 96169939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aethlon Medical Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

AEMD stock trade performance evaluation

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.04. With this latest performance, AEMD shares gained by 49.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 286.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.03 for Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.18, while it was recorded at 3.82 for the last single week of trading, and 3.04 for the last 200 days.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -1197.07. Aethlon Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1196.58.

Return on Total Capital for AEMD is now -84.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.45. Additionally, AEMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD] managed to generate an average of -$788,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Aethlon Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.60 and a Current Ratio set at 22.60.

Aethlon Medical Inc. [AEMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 16.70% of AEMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 579,664, which is approximately 238.624% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 103,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in AEMD stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.17 million in AEMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Aethlon Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:AEMD] by around 534,697 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 408,964 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 113,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 830,202 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEMD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,484 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 397,629 shares during the same period.