Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] Is Currently 2.97 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] price surged by 2.97 percent to reach at $1.12. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Hollister Launches Dedicated Program for Rising Latinx Creators.

The first-its-kind, long-term initiative, Hollister Good Vibras, aims to amplify voices in the Latinx community.

Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), announced it is launching Hollister Good Vibras, a first-of-its kind, long-term program dedicated to supporting the Latinx creator community. Through this program, Hollister will work with Latinx creators to develop social content and music, all while supporting the creators’ growth and amplifying their voices.

A sum of 1540997 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.82M shares. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares reached a high of $39.625 and dropped to a low of $37.81 until finishing in the latest session at $38.82.

The one-year ANF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.45. The average equity rating for ANF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANF shares is $52.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $55, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on ANF stock. On May 19, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ANF shares from 32 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ANF Stock Performance Analysis:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.01. With this latest performance, ANF shares dropped by -0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 165.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.45 for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.52, while it was recorded at 37.55 for the last single week of trading, and 34.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.97 and a Gross Margin at +54.77. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.65.

Return on Total Capital for ANF is now -6.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 165.52. Additionally, ANF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] managed to generate an average of -$3,354 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ANF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. go to 18.00%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,243 million, or 96.63% of ANF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,909,631, which is approximately -2.799% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,055,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.9 million in ANF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $181.15 million in ANF stock with ownership of nearly -0.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE:ANF] by around 7,944,027 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 8,944,841 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 40,889,104 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,777,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANF stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,342,702 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,810,907 shares during the same period.