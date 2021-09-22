Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] closed the trading session at $8.19 on 09/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.04, while the highest price level was $8.34. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Workhorse Group Announces Withdrawal of USPS Bid Protest.

Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, announced that it has withdrawn its United States Postal Service (“USPS”) bid protest complaint filed in the United States Court of Federal Claims.

“After attending the recent Advanced Clean Transportation show, we are excited about the multiple business opportunities ahead for last-mile delivery truck and drone system technologies,” said Workhorse CEO Rick Dauch. “These opportunities include several commercial industry markets as well as a broad array of initiatives designed to modernize and electrify government funded and owned vehicle fleets across the country at the federal, state and city level.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -58.59 percent and weekly performance of -3.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -43.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.59M shares, WKHS reached to a volume of 3747580 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $11.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Workhorse Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on WKHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 338.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

WKHS stock trade performance evaluation

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -7.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.94 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 8.29 for the last single week of trading, and 16.19 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2942.95 and a Gross Margin at -838.38. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5010.81.

Return on Total Capital for WKHS is now -13.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.38. Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of $536,742 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.60 and a Current Ratio set at 24.50.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $393 million, or 40.10% of WKHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,681,728, which is approximately 16.503% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,514,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.16 million in WKHS stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $28.4 million in WKHS stock with ownership of nearly 76.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workhorse Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WKHS] by around 12,704,461 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 20,730,152 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 14,593,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,028,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WKHS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,360,765 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 8,233,213 shares during the same period.