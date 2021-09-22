why Cano Health Inc. [CANO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.00

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] price plunged by -1.11 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Cano Health Announces New Head of Investor Relations.

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health”) (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, announced the appointment of Christine Cannella as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective.

“Christine brings a wealth of experience with sell-side and buy-side equity analysts, deep knowledge of capital markets, and a strong network across the investment community,” said Brian Koppy, Chief Financial Officer of Cano Health. “Her strong financial and analytical skills, coupled with her expertise in developing best-in-class investor relations functions, will be instrumental as we continue to advance our vision of becoming America’s Primary Care provider and driving long-term value for our shareholders.”.

A sum of 6165706 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.40M shares. Cano Health Inc. shares reached a high of $15.12 and dropped to a low of $14.22 until finishing in the latest session at $14.24.

The one-year CANO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.8. The average equity rating for CANO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CANO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, CANO shares gained by 39.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.87, while it was recorded at 14.82 for the last single week of trading, and 13.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cano Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -1.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$46,580 per employee.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,011 million, or 86.10% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 36,233,690, which is approximately 320.13% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 11,084,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.84 million in CANO stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $157.26 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly -0.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 83,859,733 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 4,912,148 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 52,432,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,203,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,882,247 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,560,510 shares during the same period.