Western Digital Corporation [WDC] is 0.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] slipped around -1.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $55.47 at the close of the session, down -2.03%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Western Digital’s Ambitious Carbon Reduction Goals Approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

With a Focus on Reducing Operational Emissions by 42 Percent by 2030, Western Digital’s Goals Will Put It on a Trajectory to Meet or Exceed the Guidance in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) announced that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), has approved its greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals, which are in line with the Paris Agreement and SBTi criteria and requirements. Science-based targets are emissions reduction goals in line with what the latest climate science says is needed to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

Western Digital Corporation stock is now 0.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WDC Stock saw the intraday high of $57.25 and lowest of $55.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.19, which means current price is +14.09% above from all time high which was touched on 06/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 2768193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $92.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $56 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $100, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on WDC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDC in the course of the last twelve months was 22.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has WDC stock performed recently?

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.60. With this latest performance, WDC shares dropped by -7.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.45 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.63, while it was recorded at 57.31 for the last single week of trading, and 64.40 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.59. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] managed to generate an average of $12,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corporation go to 47.80%.

Insider trade positions for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

There are presently around $13,677 million, or 82.30% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,024,507, which is approximately 0.788% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,554,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $659.96 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly 0.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 21,514,052 shares. Additionally, 305 investors decreased positions by around 16,962,815 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 208,085,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,562,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,806,698 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,210,251 shares during the same period.