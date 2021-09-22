Wells Fargo lifts SentinelOne Inc. [S] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE: S] gained 0.44% on the last trading session, reaching $64.16 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2021 that SentinelOne Expands Partner Ecosystem with New NDR Integrations.

Arista, Fidelis Cybersecurity, and Vectra Joint Solutions Expand the Singularity XDR Ecosystem.

SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, announced new Network Detection and Response (NDR) integrations with Arista, Fidelis Cybersecurity, and Vectra are now available through the SentinelOne Singularity Marketplace. The expanding ecosystem provides unified visibility, protection, automation, and enforcement spanning the enterprise attack surface.

SentinelOne Inc. represents 120.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.86 billion with the latest information. S stock price has been found in the range of $61.80 to $65.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, S reached a trading volume of 3080984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SentinelOne Inc. [S]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for S shares is $76.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on S stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SentinelOne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for SentinelOne Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on S stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SentinelOne Inc. is set at 4.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for S stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 129.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.05.

Trading performance analysis for S stock

SentinelOne Inc. [S] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for S stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for SentinelOne Inc. [S]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.42, while it was recorded at 67.51 for the last single week of trading.

SentinelOne Inc. [S]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SentinelOne Inc. [S] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.14 and a Gross Margin at +57.73. SentinelOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.35.

Return on Total Capital for S is now -67.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.00. Additionally, S Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SentinelOne Inc. [S] managed to generate an average of -$138,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.SentinelOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at SentinelOne Inc. [S]

There are presently around $6,759 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of S stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,443,674, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; THIRD POINT LLC, holding 25,362,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 billion in S stocks shares; and SCGE MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $311.57 million in S stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SentinelOne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in SentinelOne Inc. [NYSE:S] by around 105,347,628 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,347,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. S stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 105,347,628 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.