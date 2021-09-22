Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX: UUUU] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.36 during the day while it closed the day at $6.93. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Energy Fuels Establishes the San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation with Potential to Contribute Millions to Local Communities.

At its recent open house showcasing its uranium and rare earth businesses for local and national dignitaries and industry leaders, Energy Fuels Inc. (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) announced the establishment of the San Juan County Clean Energy Foundation, a fund specifically designed to contribute to the communities surrounding Energy Fuels’ White Mesa Mill in Southeastern, Utah. This week, Energy Fuels deposited $1 million into the Foundation and anticipates providing ongoing annual funding equal to 1% of the Mill’s future revenues, providing funding to support the local economy and local priorities. The Foundation will focus on supporting education, the environment, health/wellness, and economic advancement in the City of Blanding, San Juan County, the White Mesa Ute Community, the Navajo Nation and other area communities. “The communities that surround our facility deserve to share in the benefits of the Mill’s clean energy future,” said Mark Chalmers, CEO of Energy Fuels. “Uranium, which is the fuel for carbon-free, emission-free baseload nuclear power, is one of the cleanest forms of energy in the world. The rare earth’s we are now producing are used for the manufacture of permanent magnets for electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy and modern technologies, and the thorium and other radioisotopes we are evaluating for recovery from our rare earth and uranium processing streams have the potential to provide the isotopes needed for emerging targeted alpha therapy cancer-fighting therapeutics. The very heart of our business – uranium and rare-earth production and recycling – helps us play a big part in addressing global climate change, reducing air pollution, and making the world a cleaner and healthier place. We see San Juan County as becoming a critical minerals hub for the U.S., and we believe the Foundation is truly the best way to make an impact and difference in the lives of those who work alongside us as we pursue these goals.” Company executives met with local community members to better understand and identify how the Foundation will strategically support the local communities and how to best structure the Foundation. “Energy Fuels has long been a major contributor to not only the employment base of the community but also for the well-being and prosperity of this region,” said Blanding’s Mayor Joe B. Lyman. “Over the last year, the Company has met with local community members to understand and identify needs in the area. The formation of the Foundation is a culmination of these efforts and the beginning of a long-term commitment to improve the quality of life for everyone in the San Juan County area to help us reach our full potential.” To ensure that the Foundation’s contributions are well-planned and correspond to the specific needs and aspirations of the communities, the Foundation will have a community-based Advisory Board to help it determine the best allocation for the funds. “The processing of rare earths at the White Mesa Mill, in addition to processing and recycling uranium, is one of the best opportunities I have seen in my entire 40+ year career, as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and other clean energy and advanced technologies drive demand,” continued Mr. Chalmers. “And, the potential to also extract isotopes that can be used to fight cancer is a very important added opportunity. Investing back into the San Juan County community will give us the opportunity to help support and catalyze sustainable economic and community development, beyond good jobs and more tax revenues.” With a population of a little more than 3,000 people, Blanding is the most populous city in San Juan County. Economic contributors include mineral processing, mining, agriculture, local commerce, tourism, and transportation. The community is also a gateway to nearby natural, cultural and archaeological resources. Energy Fuels’ rare earth initiative will only involve mineral processing, and it is not expected to involve any new mining in the region. Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U3O8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain projects, as market conditions warrant, as well as rare earth carbonate. With corporate offices in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all of its assets and employees in the United States, Energy Fuels holds three of America’s key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (ISR) Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. Energy Fuels is a publicly traded company on the NYSE under the trading symbol “UUUU,” and its common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “EFR.” Energy Fuels’ website is www.energyfuels.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Energy Fuels Inc. stock has also loss -7.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UUUU stock has inclined by 11.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.89% and gained 62.68% year-on date.

The market cap for UUUU stock reached $1.02 billion, with 146.81 million shares outstanding and 141.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, UUUU reached a trading volume of 5070316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UUUU shares is $6.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UUUU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Energy Fuels Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Fuels Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Fuels Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for UUUU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 628.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58.

UUUU stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.35. With this latest performance, UUUU shares gained by 52.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 317.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UUUU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.57, while it was recorded at 7.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.41 for the last 200 days.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1485.34 and a Gross Margin at -195.87. Energy Fuels Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1675.27.

Return on Total Capital for UUUU is now -16.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, UUUU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU] managed to generate an average of -$396,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

Energy Fuels Inc. [UUUU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $262 million, or 25.73% of UUUU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UUUU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,942,127, which is approximately -6.21% of the company’s market cap and around 1.47% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,005,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.69 million in UUUU stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $26.87 million in UUUU stock with ownership of nearly 26.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Fuels Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Fuels Inc. [AMEX:UUUU] by around 7,956,682 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 4,273,637 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 25,570,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,800,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UUUU stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,527,622 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,527,518 shares during the same period.