Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. What else is Wall St. saying

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] traded at a high on 09/21/21, posting a 9.30 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $320.77. The company report on September 21, 2021 that WSFS Bank Launches Digital Personal Loans Platform, Powered by Upstart.

Partnership provides customers easier access to lending products tailored to their needs.

WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced it has launched a digital personal loans product powered by Upstart, (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. WSFS’s partnership with Upstart expands the Bank’s personal loan offerings to a wider, more inclusive Customer base while diversifying its business and creating more digital-friendly Customer experiences.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8791160 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Upstart Holdings Inc. stands at 7.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.80%.

The market cap for UPST stock reached $24.12 billion, with 76.67 million shares outstanding and 65.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 8791160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $234.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $230, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on UPST stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UPST shares from 120 to 205.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 19.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 34.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.73.

How has UPST stock performed recently?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.23. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 63.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 170.74% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.63 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.04, while it was recorded at 297.98 for the last single week of trading.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Insider trade positions for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $13,368 million, or 56.70% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: THIRD POINT LLC with ownership of 13,381,222, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 5,248,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.68 billion in UPST stocks shares; and FIRST ROUND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT III, LLC, currently with $935.24 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

212 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 9,324,317 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 4,902,064 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 27,448,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,674,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,757,396 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 806,057 shares during the same period.