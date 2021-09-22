Tudor Pickering slashes price target on Energy Transfer LP [ET] – find out why.

Energy Transfer LP [NYSE: ET] price surged by 1.37 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on September 1, 2021 that Energy Transfer Signs Power Purchase Agreement With SB Energy for 120 Megawatts of Electricity From Eiffel Solar Project.

Energy Transfer’s Second Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreement.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) announced it signed a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with San Francisco-based SB Energy for 120 megawatts of electricity from its Eiffel Solar project in northeast Texas. Energy Transfer is a Fortune 100 midstream energy company based in Dallas.

A sum of 17077582 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.55M shares. Energy Transfer LP shares reached a high of $8.92 and dropped to a low of $8.6001 until finishing in the latest session at $8.85.

The one-year ET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.96. The average equity rating for ET stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Energy Transfer LP [ET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ET shares is $13.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for Energy Transfer LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price from $12 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Energy Transfer LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on ET stock. On May 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ET shares from 12 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Transfer LP is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ET Stock Performance Analysis:

Energy Transfer LP [ET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, ET shares dropped by -1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.17 for Energy Transfer LP [ET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.48, while it was recorded at 9.01 for the last single week of trading, and 8.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Energy Transfer LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Transfer LP [ET] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.98 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. Energy Transfer LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.66.

Return on Total Capital for ET is now 6.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 282.30. Additionally, ET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Transfer LP [ET] managed to generate an average of -$56,650 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Energy Transfer LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Transfer LP go to -6.90%.

Energy Transfer LP [ET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,132 million, or 38.90% of ET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ET stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 152,981,963, which is approximately 16.256% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 68,999,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $610.64 million in ET stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $529.11 million in ET stock with ownership of nearly -3.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Transfer LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 329 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Transfer LP [NYSE:ET] by around 125,152,500 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 115,106,405 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 791,657,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,031,916,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ET stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,802,023 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 12,280,145 shares during the same period.