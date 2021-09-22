TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] Stock trading around $9.21 per share: What’s Next?

TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ: TMC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.48% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.43%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that ‘Hidden Gem’ Arrives in Rotterdam to be Transformed into Nodule Collection Vessel for The Metals Company.

228-meter-long ship is expected to be the first to be Classified as a sub-sea mining vessel under American Bureau of Shipping.

Equipment integration underway to accommodate pilot nodule collector vehicle and riser system engineered and currently being built by Allseas.

Over the last 12 months, TMC stock dropped by -10.58%.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.47 billion, with 37.50 million shares outstanding and 15.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, TMC stock reached a trading volume of 13762890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc. is set at 1.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

TMC Stock Performance Analysis:

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.43. With this latest performance, TMC shares dropped by -7.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.10, while it was recorded at 10.18 for the last single week of trading, and 10.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TMC the metals company Inc. Fundamentals:

TMC the metals company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $213 million, or 77.60% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,818,568, which is approximately 257.573% of the company’s market cap and around 71.80% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,724,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.88 million in TMC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $11.76 million in TMC stock with ownership of nearly -15.951% of the company’s market capitalization.

33 institutional holders increased their position in TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ:TMC] by around 5,915,241 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,130,902 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,036,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,082,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,394,174 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,347,685 shares during the same period.