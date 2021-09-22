Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] Stock trading around $15.27 per share: What’s Next?

Spire Global Inc. [NYSE: SPIR] price surged by 17.92 percent to reach at $2.32. The company report on September 14, 2021 that exactEarth Announces Q3 Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Agreement to be Acquired by Spire Global.

– exactEarth has entered into an agreement to be acquired by Spire Global for $204.2 million in cash and equity.

– Consideration of $3.90 per share represents a premium of 171% to exactEarth’s 10-day VWAP of $1.4417 per share.

A sum of 12007603 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 456.88K shares. Spire Global Inc. shares reached a high of $18.36 and dropped to a low of $13.53 until finishing in the latest session at $15.27.

The one-year SPIR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.56. The average equity rating for SPIR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPIR shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPIR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spire Global Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPIR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

SPIR Stock Performance Analysis:

Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.34. With this latest performance, SPIR shares gained by 68.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.04% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPIR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.19 for Spire Global Inc. [SPIR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.08, while it was recorded at 12.62 for the last single week of trading, and 10.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Spire Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Spire Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Spire Global Inc. [SPIR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $312 million, or 25.80% of SPIR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPIR stocks are: LINDEN ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,248,060, which is approximately 92.624% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; SOROBAN CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, holding 2,244,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.27 million in SPIR stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $26.57 million in SPIR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Spire Global Inc. [NYSE:SPIR] by around 7,475,930 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 3,146,112 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 9,792,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,414,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPIR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,513,096 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,647,203 shares during the same period.