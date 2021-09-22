Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] moved up 13.68: Why It’s Important

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] jumped around 0.26 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.16 at the close of the session, up 13.68%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in September.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced that it will participate in the M-Vest Advances in Mental Health, Psychedelic and Non-Psychedelic Virtual Conference on September 22nd and the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, September 27th-30th, 2021.

M-Vest Advances in Mental Health, Psychedelic and Non-Psychedelic Virtual Conference.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 36.71% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SEEL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.53 and lowest of $1.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.60, which means current price is +66.15% above from all time high which was touched on 04/27/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 26246973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.51. With this latest performance, SEEL shares gained by 13.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 237.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1600, while it was recorded at 2.0000 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0400 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Insider trade positions for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]

There are presently around $88 million, or 41.40% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,341,811, which is approximately 347.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,800,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.37 million in SEEL stocks shares; and WOODLINE PARTNERS LP, currently with $6.58 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly 328.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 24,656,946 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 8,828,632 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 7,368,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,853,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,445,310 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,345,242 shares during the same period.