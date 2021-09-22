Reed’s Inc. [REED] moved up 3.94: Why It’s Important

Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ: REED] traded at a high on 09/21/21, posting a 3.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.69. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Reed’s® Launches Limited-Edition “Boo Box” For Halloween.

America’s #1 Real Ginger Company Debuts a Seasonal Offering Packed with its Restaged Ginger Chews.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3214245 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Reed’s Inc. stands at 18.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.06%.

The market cap for REED stock reached $60.27 million, with 90.80 million shares outstanding and 86.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 868.56K shares, REED reached a trading volume of 3214245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for Reed’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2019, representing the official price target for Reed’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5.50, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on REED stock. On August 05, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for REED shares from 10 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reed’s Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for REED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Reed’s Inc. [REED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.58. With this latest performance, REED shares gained by 3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.55 for Reed’s Inc. [REED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7342, while it was recorded at 0.6288 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9081 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reed’s Inc. [REED] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.70 and a Gross Margin at +30.68. Reed’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.46.

Return on Total Capital for REED is now -79.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -114.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Reed’s Inc. [REED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.99. Additionally, REED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reed’s Inc. [REED] managed to generate an average of -$299,324 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.31.Reed’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Reed’s Inc. go to 20.00%.

There are presently around $17 million, or 42.60% of REED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REED stocks are: UNION SQUARE PARK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,055,566, which is approximately 5.652% of the company’s market cap and around 9.04% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,808,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 million in REED stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $2.02 million in REED stock with ownership of nearly 1.252% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reed’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Reed’s Inc. [NASDAQ:REED] by around 2,961,590 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 2,852,111 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 19,172,601 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,986,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REED stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 254,730 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 616,516 shares during the same period.