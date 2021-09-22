Raymond James lifts ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: ZIOP] price surged by 3.85 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Ziopharm Oncology to Participate in September Investor Conferences.

Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (“Ziopharm” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZIOP), announced that Kevin S. Boyle, Sr., Chief Executive Officer of Ziopharm, is scheduled to participate in five upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference.

A sum of 2931459 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.19M shares. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $1.89 and dropped to a low of $1.78 until finishing in the latest session at $1.89.

The average equity rating for ZIOP stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

ZIOP Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.95. With this latest performance, ZIOP shares gained by 22.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9750, while it was recorded at 1.7820 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0959 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZIOP is now -71.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -73.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.88. Additionally, ZIOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] managed to generate an average of -$754,491 per employee.ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [ZIOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $213 million, or 57.50% of ZIOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIOP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,392,190, which is approximately -12.234% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,777,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.82 million in ZIOP stocks shares; and MSD PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $28.64 million in ZIOP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:ZIOP] by around 4,707,619 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 9,301,621 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 98,695,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,704,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIOP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,878,440 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,444,239 shares during the same period.