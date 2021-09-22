Progenity Inc. [PROG] Is Currently -2.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ: PROG] closed the trading session at $0.92 on 09/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.9195, while the highest price level was $0.9689. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Progenity to Participate in 11th Annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery Conference.

Progenity, Inc. (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced that the company will participate in the 11th annual Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery (PODD) Conference, October 28-29, 2021 in Boston.

Progenity’s Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Chris Wahl, MD, MBA, will participate in the panel titled “Orally Ingestible Devices for Biologics Delivery” on Friday, October 29, at 9:35 a.m. ET. The panel discussion will be live-streamed and will be available on demand for three months following the conference to registered attendees.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -82.66 percent and weekly performance of -9.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -80.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -71.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.03M shares, PROG reached to a volume of 6773184 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Progenity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $11 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Progenity Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on PROG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progenity Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PROG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72.

Progenity Inc. [PROG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.73. With this latest performance, PROG shares gained by 36.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PROG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.96 for Progenity Inc. [PROG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6106, while it was recorded at 0.9742 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6288 for the last 200 days.

Progenity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

There are presently around $51 million, or 46.70% of PROG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PROG stocks are: ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 36,396,907, which is approximately 34.646% of the company’s market cap and around 13.60% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 7,597,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.0 million in PROG stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $6.02 million in PROG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Progenity Inc. [NASDAQ:PROG] by around 16,699,555 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,856,060 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 33,489,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,044,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PROG stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,968,582 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,662,507 shares during the same period.