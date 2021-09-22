Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] fell -76.83% so far this year. What now?

Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.36% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -19.15%. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Nxt-ID, Inc. Revises Date For Special Shareholder Meeting To Vote On Important Reverse Stock Split.

Reverse Stock Split Necessary to Maintain NASDAQ Listing.

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) (the “Company” or “Nxt-ID”), a provider of technology products and services for healthcare applications, filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to hold a special shareholders meeting on Friday, October 15, 2021 to vote on a reverse split of Nxt-ID’s Common stock and a reverse split of its Series C Preferred Stock. The meeting will take place at the offices of Sullivan & Worcester LLP, 1633 Broadway, 32nd Floor, New York, New York at 10:30 AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, NXTD stock rose by 4.28%. The average equity rating for NXTD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.51 million, with 53.31 million shares outstanding and 45.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, NXTD stock reached a trading volume of 6570804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nxt-ID Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Nxt-ID Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5.75, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NXTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nxt-ID Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

NXTD Stock Performance Analysis:

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.15. With this latest performance, NXTD shares dropped by -46.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.91 for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6925, while it was recorded at 0.4090 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0669 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nxt-ID Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.12 and a Gross Margin at +65.01. Nxt-ID Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.04.

Return on Total Capital for NXTD is now -2.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.39. Additionally, NXTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] managed to generate an average of -$150,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 132.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Nxt-ID Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.90% of NXTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,901,271, which is approximately -3.558% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 728,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in NXTD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.12 million in NXTD stock with ownership of nearly 64.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTD] by around 773,414 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 712,200 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,381,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,867,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 600,426 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 206,351 shares during the same period.