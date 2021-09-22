Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Revenue clocked in at $1.30 million, up 247.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] loss -1.42% on the last trading session, reaching $4.87 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2021 that META Expands Executive Leadership with Two Strategic Appointments.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ: MMAT, FRA: MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced the appointment of two executives to newly created strategic positions: Shann Kerner, Ph.D., J.D., Chief Intellectual Property Officer; and Ms. Cindy Roberts, Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Chief of Staff. Bringing decades of experience, these new hires will expand and strengthen META’s executive leadership team. Dr. Kerner will provide in-house expertise and strategic direction for META’s rapidly growing intellectual property portfolio. Ms. Roberts will manage META’s government and public relations and coordinate the interface to the expanding organization at the executive level.

“I am thrilled to announce the return of Cindy Roberts to the team and the addition of Dr Kerner. These executives bring deep industry experience and operational expertise in driving strategic roadmaps, developing best practices and enforcement in intellectual property, building exceptional teams and experience with marketing and communication strategies,” said George Palikaras, President and CEO.

Meta Materials Inc. represents 197.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.34 billion with the latest information. MMAT stock price has been found in the range of $4.85 to $5.0409.

If compared to the average trading volume of 27.16M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 6993532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1033.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

Trading performance analysis for MMAT stock

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.25. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 69.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 772.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 5.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.33 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $88 million, or 6.50% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,402,975, which is approximately 1370.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,166,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.42 million in MMAT stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $15.38 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 13,139,737 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,160,485 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,723,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,023,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,130,673 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 777,559 shares during the same period.