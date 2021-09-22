Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $10

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.71 during the day while it closed the day at $10.04. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Melco sustainability strategy â€˜Above & Beyondâ€™ honored by PATA Gold Awards and International Gaming Awards.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been honored by Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Gold Awards 2021 as winner of the â€˜Climate Change Initiativeâ€™ category and named â€˜Sustainable Resort of the Yearâ€™ by International Gaming Awards (IGA) 2021. The â€˜Above and Beyondâ€™ sustainability strategy ensures that Melco achieves carbon neutrality and zero waste across all its global resorts by 2030. The influence of these goals extends far beyond the boundaries of Melcoâ€™s business, inspiring guests to rally around a better, more sustainable future for all. The strategy contributes towards Melcoâ€™s sustainability focus areas including:.

Zeroing in on food waste. By raising awareness amongst colleagues, the amount of food being discarded has been significantly reduced. Post pandemic, the initiative alone is forecast to save 107 tonnes a year. AI technology has been deployed across Macau and Manila colleague dining areas. This enabled close monitoring of food production levels and reduced pre-consumption wastage by a massive 67%. Now with the same partner, Winnow, Melco is pioneering a new plate waste monitoring process to support further reduction. Feeding over 10,000 colleagues several times daily, the potential reduction in volume is significant.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock has also loss -15.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MLCO stock has declined by -41.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.78% and lost -45.88% year-on date.

The market cap for MLCO stock reached $4.77 billion, with 479.27 million shares outstanding and 455.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, MLCO reached a trading volume of 5579325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21.10 to $16.90, while HSBC Securities kept a Hold rating on MLCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.92.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.98. With this latest performance, MLCO shares dropped by -7.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.78% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -38.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.78 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.14, while it was recorded at 10.24 for the last single week of trading, and 17.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -51.62 and a Gross Margin at -23.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limitedâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.12.

Return on Total Capital for MLCO is now -11.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 553.35. Additionally, MLCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 543.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] managed to generate an average of -$63,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limitedâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

There are presently around $1,903 million, or 40.60% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 21,274,824, which is approximately 3.348% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 17,940,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $180.12 million in MLCO stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $159.84 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly -46.257% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 35,390,389 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 31,822,766 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 122,279,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,492,565 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,100,093 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 9,451,975 shares during the same period.