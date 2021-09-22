Market cap of Sunrun Inc. [RUN] reaches 8.67B – now what?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] surged by $0.37 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.65 during the day while it closed the day at $43.19. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Sunrun and GRID Alternatives Celebrate Ten Years of Partnership Expanding Solar Access.

Partnership has facilitated 198,000 hours of clean energy job training and more than 4,500 solar only or solar and battery installations in low-income communities.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, and GRID Alternatives, a national nonprofit that provides access to clean, affordable renewable energy, transportation, and jobs to economic and environmental justice communities, are celebrating the ten year anniversary of their partnership this week. Together, Sunrun and GRID have expanded access to clean energy, reducing energy bills for families and facilitating job training for individuals seeking solar careers. Since 2011, Sunrun has served as GRID’s primary third-party owner on rooftop solar projects and has hired more GRID trainees than any other organization besides GRID Alternatives itself. In addition, Sunrun employees have volunteered thousands of hours at GRID solar installations.

Sunrun Inc. stock has also loss -2.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RUN stock has declined by -17.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.08% and lost -37.75% year-on date.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $8.67 billion, with 204.38 million shares outstanding and 197.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 4272289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $76.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, RUN shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.72 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.30, while it was recorded at 43.50 for the last single week of trading, and 56.15 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.80.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.67. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of -$20,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

There are presently around $8,337 million, or 95.50% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,063,626, which is approximately -12.158% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,177,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $914.64 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $739.48 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 29,552,464 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 25,647,366 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 137,821,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,021,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,040,917 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 5,640,657 shares during the same period.