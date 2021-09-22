Market cap of KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] reaches 249.75M – now what?

KULR Technology Group Inc. [AMEX: KULR] closed the trading session at $2.37 on 09/21/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.21, while the highest price level was $2.74. The company report on September 14, 2021 that KULR Technology Group Enters into Lithium-Ion Battery Transportation Partnership with Heritage Battery Recycling.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced that it will provide its KULR-Tech Safe Case to lithium-ion battery recycler Heritage Battery Recycling (“HBR”), a new platform company of The Heritage Group, for the safe transportation logistics of HBR’s battery collection operations across North America.

HBR, through its sister companies, maintains access to over 100,000 customer locations, 2,500 employees, and a fleet of over 1,300 power units and 108 facility locations across North America.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 61.22 percent and weekly performance of -1.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 724.93K shares, KULR reached to a volume of 3599353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KULR Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for KULR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 178.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, KULR shares gained by 15.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KULR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.19, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 2.09 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] shares currently have an operating margin of -375.09 and a Gross Margin at +70.39. KULR Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -456.77.

Return on Total Capital for KULR is now -60.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.48. Additionally, KULR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KULR Technology Group Inc. [KULR] managed to generate an average of -$219,238 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.KULR Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.70.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of KULR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KULR stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 37,902, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.40% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 23,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56000.0 in KULR stocks shares; and LPL FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $51000.0 in KULR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KULR Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in KULR Technology Group Inc. [AMEX:KULR] by around 196,674 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 4,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KULR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 196,674 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.