Market cap of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] reaches 800.52M – now what?

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GREE] loss -2.08% on the last trading session, reaching $30.14 price per share at the time.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. represents 2.78 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $800.52 million with the latest information. GREE stock price has been found in the range of $28.0101 to $31.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, GREE reached a trading volume of 4100573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is set at 41.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for GREE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for GREE in the course of the last twelve months was 2668.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 9.20.

Trading performance analysis for GREE stock

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -70.63. With this latest performance, GREE shares dropped by -60.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GREE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.43, while it was recorded at 37.50 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.07. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Total Capital for GREE is now 0.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.18. Additionally, GREE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE] managed to generate an average of $572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [GREE]

There are presently around $17 million, or 52.30% of GREE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GREE stocks are: FONDREN MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 149,716, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 88,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.66 million in GREE stocks shares; and EMERALD MUTUAL FUND ADVISERS TRUST, currently with $2.37 million in GREE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GREE] by around 136,882 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 95,311 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 344,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GREE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 115,150 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 48,514 shares during the same period.