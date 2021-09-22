Market Analysts see Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [NYSE: RKLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 21.24% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 41.60%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Rockley Photonics Expands the Application of Its Non-Invasive Biomarker Sensing Technology to Support a Wider Range of Medical Equipment and Devices.

Signed new strategic partnerships to accelerate Rockley’s development of real-time, non-invasive biomarker sensing across a range of uses, including monitoring health conditions and providing potential early detection of various diseases.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a leading global silicon photonics technology company, announced that the company has expanded the range of possible applications for its non-invasive biomarker sensing technology into new segments of the medical technology field. As part of its long-term strategy to deliver photonics-based solutions for improving healthcare and well-being, Rockley has signed new strategic partnerships with two of the world’s top-ten largest medical equipment and device manufacturers, which together have a combined history of over 200 years in the industry and represent over $40 billion of revenue in the medical equipment market.

Over the last 12 months, RKLY stock rose by 10.20%. The average equity rating for RKLY stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.46 billion, with 16.06 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 530.76K shares, RKLY stock reached a trading volume of 3570320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on RKLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 123.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

RKLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.60. With this latest performance, RKLY shares gained by 41.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.10 for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY], while it was recorded at 9.10 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for RKLY is now -1.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, RKLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $75 million, or 6.10% of RKLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLY stocks are: BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 914,550, which is approximately 165.108% of the company’s market cap and around 13.90% of the total institutional ownership; MURCHINSON LTD., holding 775,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.63 million in RKLY stocks shares; and BERKLEY W R CORP, currently with $7.32 million in RKLY stock with ownership of nearly -19.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [NYSE:RKLY] by around 2,017,175 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 9,304,256 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 4,551,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,770,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLY stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,344,297 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 6,073,424 shares during the same period.