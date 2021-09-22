Market Analysts see Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: REKR] price surged by 7.71 percent to reach at $0.69. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Rekor Subsidiary Waycare Launches Road Safety Pilot with the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Agencies testing Waycare’s AI-based traffic management technology to improve incident management, reduce response times, and support greater cross-agency collaboration in the Salt Lake City region.

, Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (“Rekor” or the “Company”), a global AI technology company with a mission to provide intelligent infrastructure and insights that build safer, smarter and more efficient cities around the world, announced the pilot deployment of its traffic management technology within the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) and Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS). The pilot, which launched in July 2021, will focus on major corridors in the Salt Lake City region along Interstates 15, 215, and 80, as well as Utah State Route 201. The agencies will leverage the Company’s solutions to enable quicker, more efficient incident management and mitigation strategies, in addition to improving its collaboration and reporting capabilities.

A sum of 3166424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.14M shares. Rekor Systems Inc. shares reached a high of $10.49 and dropped to a low of $8.51 until finishing in the latest session at $9.64.

The one-year REKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.73. The average equity rating for REKR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REKR shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Rekor Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rekor Systems Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for REKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00.

REKR Stock Performance Analysis:

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.48. With this latest performance, REKR shares gained by 43.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.71, while it was recorded at 9.56 for the last single week of trading, and 12.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rekor Systems Inc. Fundamentals:

Rekor Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Rekor Systems Inc. [REKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $172 million, or 45.40% of REKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REKR stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 2,808,480, which is approximately 346.198% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, holding 2,322,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.39 million in REKR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.81 million in REKR stock with ownership of nearly 200.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Rekor Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:REKR] by around 8,813,659 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,278,879 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 4,718,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,810,740 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REKR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,834,358 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,614,058 shares during the same period.