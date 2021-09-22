Market Analysts see Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] falling to $13. Time to buy?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $7.32 price per share at the time. The company report on September 18, 2021 that Lufax Joins FTSE ESG Low Carbon Select Indexes.

Lufax Holding Ltd (“Lufax” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LU), a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China, announced that the Company will be added to the following FTSE ESG Low Carbon Select Indexes, following FTSE Russell’s most recent quarterly review. These inclusions will be applied after the close of business on Friday, September 17, 2021 and will be effective on Monday, September 20, 2021:.

FTSE Emerging ESG Low Carbon Select Index.

Lufax Holding Ltd represents 2.44 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.30 billion with the latest information. LU stock price has been found in the range of $7.29 to $7.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 5967020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20.30 to $9.80. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for LU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.05.

Trading performance analysis for LU stock

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.27. With this latest performance, LU shares dropped by -13.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.68% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.20, while it was recorded at 7.58 for the last single week of trading, and 12.42 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 15.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]

99 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 74,291,236 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 14,095,594 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 139,474,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,861,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,453,269 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,384,527 shares during the same period.