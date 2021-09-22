Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] Revenue clocked in at $26.50 million, up 181.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: MRIN] gained 12.45% or 0.63 points to close at $5.69 with a heavy trading volume of 8476458 shares. The company report on August 20, 2021 that Marin Software Integrates with Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform to Expand eCommerce Advertising.

Brands can now access the Criteo Commerce Media Platform through MarinOne’s cross-channel ad management platform.

Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, announced an integration with Criteo’s Commerce Media Platform. The integration will allow brands to easily manage and optimize both Criteo Marketing Solution and Retail Media campaigns—from display advertisements on the open web to promoted products on leading retailer websites—all within the MarinOne platform.

It opened the trading session at $5.2011, the shares rose to $5.73 and dropped to $5.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRIN points out that the company has recorded 183.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -382.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.87M shares, MRIN reached to a volume of 8476458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Marin Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Marin Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $10, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MRIN stock. On August 06, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for MRIN shares from 14 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marin Software Incorporated is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for MRIN stock

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, MRIN shares gained by 3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 183.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 358.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.37 for Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.69, while it was recorded at 5.51 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.43 and a Gross Margin at +39.64. Marin Software Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.86.

Return on Total Capital for MRIN is now -51.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.55. Additionally, MRIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN] managed to generate an average of -$86,735 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Marin Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRIN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marin Software Incorporated go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marin Software Incorporated [MRIN]

There are presently around $5 million, or 12.90% of MRIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRIN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 387,043, which is approximately -10.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 137,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.78 million in MRIN stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $0.54 million in MRIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marin Software Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Marin Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:MRIN] by around 119,233 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 575,474 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 168,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 863,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRIN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,833 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 431,730 shares during the same period.