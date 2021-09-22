Lucid Group Inc. [LCID] Stock trading around $26.81 per share: What’s Next?

Lucid Group Inc. [NASDAQ: LCID] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.38% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 41.48%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Lucid Air Officially EPA-Rated at 520 Miles of Range.

Lucid Air Dream Edition R is the longest-range electric vehicle ever rated by the EPA; Lucid Air Dream Edition P and Lucid Air Grand Touring also achieve EPA ranges far beyond any other EV.

Lucid Group, which is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs, announced that the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has received an official EPA rating of 520 miles of range.¹ It is the longest-range electric vehicle ever rated by the EPA – delivering at least 100+ miles of additional range over its closest competitor.

Over the last 12 months, LCID stock rose by 171.91%.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.01 billion, with 258.75 million shares outstanding and 207.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.63M shares, LCID stock reached a trading volume of 113841142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lucid Group Inc. [LCID]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lucid Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Lucid Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on LCID stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucid Group Inc. is set at 1.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LCID in the course of the last twelve months was 735.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LCID Stock Performance Analysis:

Lucid Group Inc. [LCID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.48. With this latest performance, LCID shares gained by 23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 171.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.18 for Lucid Group Inc. [LCID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.42, while it was recorded at 22.98 for the last single week of trading, and 22.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lucid Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Lucid Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Lucid Group Inc. [LCID] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $467 million, or 1.10% of LCID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCID stocks are: COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,526,049, which is approximately 291.783% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,327,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.22 million in LCID stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $51.46 million in LCID stock with ownership of nearly -29.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Lucid Group Inc. [NASDAQ:LCID] by around 7,114,582 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 15,634,541 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 5,342,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,406,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCID stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,926,357 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 12,945,753 shares during the same period.