Loop Capital slashes price target on Regis Corporation [RGS] – find out why.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising technology-enabled hair salons, announces the appointment of Lockie Andrews to its Board of Directors, effective September 10, 2021.

Ms. Andrews is the Head of eCommerce and Digital Operations at Party City (NYSE: PRTY) leading the enterprise’s web, mobile, app and digital sales and operations as well as the development of next-generation marketing and digital technology. Prior to joining Party City, she was the Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer of UNTUCKit. Ms. Andrews is also the founder of Catalyst Consulting, a boutique advisory firm specializing in “all things digital” for consumer fashion, retail and next-generation technology companies. She also held several senior management roles at Nora Gardner, Tadashi, Liz Claiborne (Kate Spade), Alvarez and Marsal’s Retail Consulting Practice and Donaldson, Lufkin and Jenrette, an investment banking firm.

Regis Corporation represents 36.04 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $129.48 million with the latest information. RGS stock price has been found in the range of $3.64 to $3.9757.

If compared to the average trading volume of 714.91K shares, RGS reached a trading volume of 3301046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Regis Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Regis Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $7, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on RGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regis Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Regis Corporation [RGS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.65. With this latest performance, RGS shares dropped by -46.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.91 for Regis Corporation [RGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.62, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 9.56 for the last 200 days.

Regis Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regis Corporation go to 8.00%.

There are presently around $99 million, or 78.80% of RGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGS stocks are: CRAMER ROSENTHAL MCGLYNN LLC with ownership of 5,625,263, which is approximately 2.221% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,808,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.05 million in RGS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $8.62 million in RGS stock with ownership of nearly 0.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Regis Corporation [NYSE:RGS] by around 1,312,850 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 11,410,648 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 14,231,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,954,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 262,288 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 876,725 shares during the same period.